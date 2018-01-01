You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar
|3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Beryl Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.64
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.50
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.55
|0.52
|0.43
|0.51
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.79
|1.29
|0.43
|0.51
|0.41
|Total Expenditure
|0.19
|0.20
|0.20
|0.28
|0.19
|Operating Profit
|0.59
|1.09
|0.23
|0.23
|0.22
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.59
|1.09
|0.23
|0.23
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|PBT
|0.57
|1.07
|0.20
|0.20
|0.19
|Tax
|0.09
|0.07
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.48
|1.00
|0.17
|0.16
|0.16
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.20
|0.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.28
|0.28
|0.17
|0.16
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|3.16
|1.84
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.98
|0.62
|0.36
|0.33
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.36
|0.36
|0.38
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|73.58
|73.58
|74.72
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|26.42
|26.42
|25.28
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
