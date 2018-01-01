JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Beryl Securities Ltd

Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.36
CLOSE 3.53
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 7.64
52-Week low 2.75
P/E 4.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.50
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 1.61 0.66 0.79 0.75 0.63
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 1.61 0.66 0.79 0.75 0.63
Total Expenditure 0.54 0.25 0.23 0.28 0.29
Operating Profit 1.06 0.41 0.57 0.47 0.34
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 1.06 0.41 0.57 0.47 0.34
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.05
PBT 1.04 0.38 0.53 0.43 0.30
Tax 0.39 0.11 0.08 0.13 0.04
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.65 0.27 0.45 0.30 0.26
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.65 0.27 0.45 0.30 0.26
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85 4.85 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2.77 2.12 1.84 1.47 1.17
EPS
Basic EPS 1.08 0.57 0.93 0.62 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.36 0.36 0.4
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 73.58 73.58 79.49
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.13 0.13 0.1
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 26.42 26.42 20.51
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Beryl Securities: