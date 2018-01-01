JUST IN
Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Company Information

Beryl Securities Ltd

Beryl Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company engaged in the business of finance and investment activities in India. The company is based in Indore, India. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Sudhir Sethi
Chairman : Sanjay Sethi
Independent Director : Yashesh Vashistha
Independent Director : Jaya Thakur
AUDITOR : Subhash Chand Jain Anurag & Associates
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
133 Kanchan Bagh, ,Indore,Madhya Pradesh-452001
Ph : 91-0731-3228696
WEBSITE : http://www.berylsecurities.in
E-mail : sinhadk133@yahoo.com

