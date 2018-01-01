Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar
|3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Company Information
Beryl Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company engaged in the business of finance and investment activities in India. The company is based in Indore, India. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Sudhir Sethi
|Chairman :
|Sanjay Sethi
|Independent Director :
|Yashesh Vashistha
|Independent Director :
|Jaya Thakur
|AUDITOR :
|Subhash Chand Jain Anurag & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|133 Kanchan Bagh, ,Indore,Madhya Pradesh-452001
|Ph : 91-0731-3228696
|WEBSITE : http://www.berylsecurities.in
|E-mail : sinhadk133@yahoo.com
