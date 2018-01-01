JUST IN
Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Aug
Book Closure Date (Month) Aug
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 531582
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Indore Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange

