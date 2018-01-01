JUST IN
Beryl Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531582 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE508J01015
BSE 15:14 | 07 Mar 3.36 -0.17
(-4.82%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Beryl Securities Ltd
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
07-03-2018 3.36 3.36 3.36 3.36 200 1
19-01-2018 3.53 3.53 3.53 3.53 10 1
18-01-2018 3.37 3.37 3.37 3.37 10 1
17-01-2018 3.21 3.21 3.21 3.21 10 1
15-01-2018 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.06 1900 2
12-01-2018 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.06 100 1
28-12-2017 2.92 2.92 2.92 2.92 72 1
26-12-2017 2.75 2.79 2.75 2.79 2912 5
21-12-2017 2.89 2.89 2.89 2.89 500 1
27-11-2017 3.04 3.04 3.04 3.04 200 1
15-11-2017 3.20 3.20 3.20 3.20 1000 3
25-10-2017 2.90 3.05 2.90 3.05 1500 3
24-10-2017 3.05 3.05 3.05 3.05 500 1
12-10-2017 3.21 3.21 3.21 3.21 495 2
09-10-2017 3.37 3.37 3.37 3.37 300 2
14-09-2017 3.54 3.54 3.54 3.54 98 1
13-09-2017 3.72 3.72 3.72 3.72 5000 1
12-09-2017 4.00 4.00 3.91 3.91 3240 3
18-08-2017 3.96 3.96 3.96 3.96 1000 4
17-08-2017 4.16 4.16 4.16 4.16 50 1
