Beryl Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531582
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE508J01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 07 Mar
|
3.36
|
-0.17
(-4.82%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Beryl Securities Ltd
|OPEN
|3.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.53
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|7.64
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|4.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.50
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Beryl Securities Ltd. (BERYLSECURITIES) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|07-03-2018
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|3.36
|200
|1
|19-01-2018
|3.53
|3.53
|3.53
|3.53
|10
|1
|18-01-2018
|3.37
|3.37
|3.37
|3.37
|10
|1
|17-01-2018
|3.21
|3.21
|3.21
|3.21
|10
|1
|15-01-2018
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|1900
|2
|12-01-2018
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|100
|1
|28-12-2017
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
|72
|1
|26-12-2017
|2.75
|2.79
|2.75
|2.79
|2912
|5
|21-12-2017
|2.89
|2.89
|2.89
|2.89
|500
|1
|27-11-2017
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|200
|1
|15-11-2017
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|1000
|3
|25-10-2017
|2.90
|3.05
|2.90
|3.05
|1500
|3
|24-10-2017
|3.05
|3.05
|3.05
|3.05
|500
|1
|12-10-2017
|3.21
|3.21
|3.21
|3.21
|495
|2
|09-10-2017
|3.37
|3.37
|3.37
|3.37
|300
|2
|14-09-2017
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|3.54
|98
|1
|13-09-2017
|3.72
|3.72
|3.72
|3.72
|5000
|1
|12-09-2017
|4.00
|4.00
|3.91
|3.91
|3240
|3
|18-08-2017
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|1000
|4
|17-08-2017
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|4.16
|50
|1
Quick Links for Beryl Securities:
