Besco Ltd.
|BSE: 530447
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Besco Ltd.
Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2001
|Jun 2000
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.27
|13.37
|21.69
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Total Income
|16.31
|13.42
|21.54
|Total Expenses
|15.05
|12.38
|21.57
|Operating Profit
|1.26
|1.04
|21.15
|Net Profit
|0.25
|0.25
|0
|Equity Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|-
Besco Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amforge Inds.
|2.95
|4.98
|4.25
|Sh.Ganesh Forg.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.95
|Aditya Forge
|3.11
|0.00
|1.34
Besco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.00
|
|2000.00
Quick Links for Besco:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices