Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Besco Ltd.

Besco Ltd

Besco Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2001 Jun 2000 % Chg
Net Sales 16.27 13.37 21.69
Other Income 0.04 0.05 -20
Total Income 16.31 13.42 21.54
Total Expenses 15.05 12.38 21.57
Operating Profit 1.26 1.04 21.15
Net Profit 0.25 0.25 0
Equity Capital 4.36 4.36 -
Besco Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amforge Inds. 2.95 4.98 4.25
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95
Aditya Forge 3.11 0.00 1.34
Besco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 25.00
2000.00

