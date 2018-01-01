You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd.
|BSE: 530447
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
Filter:
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|4.36
|Reserves
|59.67
|61.52
|60.79
|Total Shareholders Funds
|64.03
|65.88
|65.15
|Secured Loans
|4.87
|3.39
|0.21
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|4.87
|3.39
|0.21
|Total Liabilities
|68.90
|69.27
|65.36
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|50.85
|50.34
|47.71
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.13
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|11.02
|12.28
|5.46
|Sundry Debtors
|6.39
|7.17
|0.10
|Cash and Bank
|45.69
|48.28
|51.14
|Loans and Advances
|19.39
|19.48
|14.96
|Total Current Assets
|82.49
|87.21
|71.66
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|37.01
|43.49
|31.55
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|45.48
|43.72
|40.11
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|68.92
|69.28
|65.36
Quick Links for Besco:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices