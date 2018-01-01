JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd

Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
Filter:

Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.36 4.36 4.36
Reserves 59.67 61.52 60.79
Total Shareholders Funds 64.03 65.88 65.15
Secured Loans 4.87 3.39 0.21
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 4.87 3.39 0.21
Total Liabilities 68.90 69.27 65.36
Application of Funds
Gross Block 50.85 50.34 47.71
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.13 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 11.02 12.28 5.46
Sundry Debtors 6.39 7.17 0.10
Cash and Bank 45.69 48.28 51.14
Loans and Advances 19.39 19.48 14.96
Total Current Assets 82.49 87.21 71.66
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 37.01 43.49 31.55
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 45.48 43.72 40.11
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 68.92 69.28 65.36
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Besco: