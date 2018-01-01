You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd.
|BSE: 530447
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Net Sales
|125.49
|162.27
|213.49
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|3.66
|10.44
|Other Income
|3.26
|4.51
|5.02
|Interest
|0.62
|0.29
|0.12
|Depreciation
|2.49
|2.45
|2.17
|Profit Before Tax
|-1.65
|0.92
|8.15
|Tax
|0.00
|0.19
|2.54
|Profit After Tax
|-1.65
|0.73
|5.61
|Share Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|4.36
|Reserves
|59.67
|61.52
|60.79
|Net Worth
|64.03
|65.88
|65.15
|Loans
|4.87
|3.39
|0.21
|Gross Block
|50.85
|50.34
|47.71
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|45.69
|48.28
|51.14
|Debtors
|6.39
|7.17
|0.10
|Net Working Capital
|45.48
|43.72
|40.11
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|1.16
|2.26
|4.89
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-1.31
|0.45
|2.63
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|1.67
|12.88
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
