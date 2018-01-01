JUST IN
Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2016 2015 2014
Net Sales 125.49 162.27 213.49
Operating Profit 1.46 3.66 10.44
Other Income 3.26 4.51 5.02
Interest 0.62 0.29 0.12
Depreciation 2.49 2.45 2.17
Profit Before Tax -1.65 0.92 8.15
Tax 0.00 0.19 2.54
Profit After Tax -1.65 0.73 5.61
 
Share Capital 4.36 4.36 4.36
Reserves 59.67 61.52 60.79
Net Worth 64.03 65.88 65.15
Loans 4.87 3.39 0.21
Gross Block 50.85 50.34 47.71
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 45.69 48.28 51.14
Debtors 6.39 7.17 0.10
Net Working Capital 45.48 43.72 40.11
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 1.16 2.26 4.89
Net Profit Margin (%) -1.31 0.45 2.63
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 1.67 12.88
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
