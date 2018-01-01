You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd.
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|130.70
|168.52
|221.01
|Excise Duty
|5.21
|6.25
|7.52
|Net Sales
|125.49
|162.27
|213.49
|Other Income
|3.26
|4.51
|5.02
|Stock Adjustments
|4.52
|2.79
|-1.19
|Total Income
|133.27
|169.57
|217.32
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|101.26
|128.26
|165.32
|Power & Fuel Cost
|2.39
|2.67
|2.74
|Employee Cost
|5.28
|5.40
|5.57
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|15.15
|21.73
|12.81
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|6.99
|7.11
|18.52
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.74
|0.75
|1.93
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|131.81
|165.92
|206.89
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|3.66
|10.44
|Interest
|0.62
|0.29
|0.12
|Gross Profit
|0.84
|3.37
|10.32
|Depreciation
|2.49
|2.45
|2.17
|Profit Before Tax
|-1.65
|0.92
|8.15
|Tax
|0.00
|0.19
|2.54
|Net Profit
|-1.65
|0.73
|5.61
