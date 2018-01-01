JUST IN
Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Income
Sales Turnover 130.70 168.52 221.01
Excise Duty 5.21 6.25 7.52
Net Sales 125.49 162.27 213.49
Other Income 3.26 4.51 5.02
Stock Adjustments 4.52 2.79 -1.19
Total Income 133.27 169.57 217.32
Expenditure
Raw Materials 101.26 128.26 165.32
Power & Fuel Cost 2.39 2.67 2.74
Employee Cost 5.28 5.40 5.57
Other Manufacturing Expenses 15.15 21.73 12.81
Selling and Administration Expenses 6.99 7.11 18.52
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.74 0.75 1.93
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 131.81 165.92 206.89
Operating Profit 1.46 3.66 10.44
Interest 0.62 0.29 0.12
Gross Profit 0.84 3.37 10.32
Depreciation 2.49 2.45 2.17
Profit Before Tax -1.65 0.92 8.15
Tax 0.00 0.19 2.54
Net Profit -1.65 0.73 5.61
