Besco Ltd.
|BSE: 530447
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
Filter:
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Jun-2001
|Sep-2000
|Jun-2000
|Mar-2000
|Dec-1999
|Revenue
|16.27
|17.41
|13.37
|20.96
|10.33
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.05
|0.02
|0.07
|Total Income
|16.31
|17.41
|13.42
|20.98
|10.40
|Expenditure
|15.05
|15.70
|12.38
|19.73
|9.35
|Operating Profit
|1.26
|1.71
|1.04
|1.25
|1.05
|Interest
|0.52
|0.71
|0.47
|0.47
|0.49
|PBDT
|0.74
|1.00
|0.57
|0.78
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.56
|0.32
|0.30
|0.30
|PBT
|0.25
|0.44
|0.25
|0.48
|0.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.25
|0.43
|0.25
|0.48
|0.26
|EPS (Rs)
|0.57
|1.00
|0.57
|0.00
|0.00
