Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Jun-2001 Sep-2000 Jun-2000 Mar-2000 Dec-1999
Revenue 16.27 17.41 13.37 20.96 10.33
Other Income 0.04 0.00 0.05 0.02 0.07
Total Income 16.31 17.41 13.42 20.98 10.40
Expenditure 15.05 15.70 12.38 19.73 9.35
Operating Profit 1.26 1.71 1.04 1.25 1.05
Interest 0.52 0.71 0.47 0.47 0.49
PBDT 0.74 1.00 0.57 0.78 0.56
Depreciation 0.49 0.56 0.32 0.30 0.30
PBT 0.25 0.44 0.25 0.48 0.26
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.25 0.43 0.25 0.48 0.26
EPS (Rs) 0.57 1.00 0.57 0.00 0.00
