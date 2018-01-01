JUST IN
Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2016 2015 2014
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.06 0.03 0.03
Current Ratio 1.78 1.89 2.00
Asset turnover ratio 2.58 3.44 5.00
Inventory turnover ratio 11.22 19.00 33.09
Debtors turnover ratio 19.28 46.36 60.30
Interest Coverage ratio -1.66 4.17 68.92
Operating Margin (%) 1.12 2.17 4.72
Net Profit Margin (%) -1.26 0.43 2.54
Return on Capital Employed (%) -1.49 1.80 12.93
Return on Net Worth (%) -2.54 1.11 9.00
