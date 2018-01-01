You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd.
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|Current Ratio
|1.78
|1.89
|2.00
|Asset turnover ratio
|2.58
|3.44
|5.00
|Inventory turnover ratio
|11.22
|19.00
|33.09
|Debtors turnover ratio
|19.28
|46.36
|60.30
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-1.66
|4.17
|68.92
|Operating Margin (%)
|1.12
|2.17
|4.72
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-1.26
|0.43
|2.54
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|-1.49
|1.80
|12.93
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|-2.54
|1.11
|9.00
