JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd

Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
Filter:

Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '00 Mar '00 Sep '99 Mar '99
Net Sales/Income From Operations 30.78 31.29 36.36 34.90
Other Income 0.05 0.09 -0.04 0.30
Total Income 30.83 31.38 36.32 35.20
Total Expenditure 28.08 29.08 33.15 32.92
Operating Profit 2.75 2.30 3.17 2.28
Interest 1.18 0.96 1.28 1.08
Gross Profit 1.57 1.34 1.89 1.20
Depreciation 0.88 0.60 0.66 0.54
PBT 0.69 0.74 1.23 0.66
Tax 0.01 0.00 0.21 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.68 0.74 1.02 0.66
Minority Interest After NP - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.68 0.74 1.02 0.66
Equity Share Capital 4.36 4.36 4.36 4.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Besco: