Besco Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '00
|Mar '00
|Sep '99
|Mar '99
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|30.78
|31.29
|36.36
|34.90
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|-0.04
|0.30
|Total Income
|30.83
|31.38
|36.32
|35.20
|Total Expenditure
|28.08
|29.08
|33.15
|32.92
|Operating Profit
|2.75
|2.30
|3.17
|2.28
|Interest
|1.18
|0.96
|1.28
|1.08
|Gross Profit
|1.57
|1.34
|1.89
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.60
|0.66
|0.54
|PBT
|0.69
|0.74
|1.23
|0.66
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.21
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.68
|0.74
|1.02
|0.66
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.68
|0.74
|1.02
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|4.36
|4.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.