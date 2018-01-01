Besco Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun '00
|Jun '99
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|44.66
|50.95
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.32
|Total Income
|44.80
|51.27
|Total Expenditure
|41.46
|48.04
|Operating Profit
|3.34
|3.23
|Interest
|1.43
|1.58
|Gross Profit
|1.91
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.83
|PBT
|0.99
|0.82
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.99
|0.82
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.99
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.