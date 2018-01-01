Besco Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '00
|Sep '99
|Sep '98
|Sep '97
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|62.07
|71.26
|85.62
|63.24
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.26
|0.30
|0.30
|Total Income
|62.21
|71.52
|85.92
|63.54
|Total Expenditure
|57.16
|66.07
|80.89
|58.73
|Operating Profit
|5.05
|5.45
|5.03
|4.81
|Interest
|2.14
|2.36
|2.38
|2.42
|Gross Profit
|2.91
|3.09
|2.65
|2.39
|Depreciation
|1.48
|1.20
|0.97
|0.81
|PBT
|1.43
|1.89
|1.68
|1.58
|Tax
|0.01
|0.21
|0.35
|0.21
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.42
|1.68
|1.33
|1.37
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.42
|1.68
|1.33
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|4.36
|4.36
|4.32
|4.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|9.90
|9.09
|7.96
|7.23
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.28
|4.36
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.