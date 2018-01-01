JUST IN
Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) N.A.
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 530447
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group P
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange

