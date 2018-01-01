JUST IN
Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Poonam 5/2 Russel Street
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-4404075
Phone1 - 91-33-2261406
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 8 Anil Maitra Raod
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-4404075
Phone1 - 91-33-4406364 / 4406365 / 4404666
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Faridabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Ballygunge
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Baruipur
South 24
Parganas - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

