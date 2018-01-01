You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd.
|BSE: 530447
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Poonam 5/2 Russel Street
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-4404075
Phone1 - 91-33-2261406
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
8 Anil Maitra Raod
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-4404075
Phone1 - 91-33-4406364 / 4406365 / 4404666
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Faridabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Ballygunge
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Baruipur
South 24
Parganas - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
