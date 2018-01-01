JUST IN
Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd

Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 19.70 1.53 5453.74
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.95 1.31 1547.62
Siemens 1105.40 18.70 1.72 1133.60
Cummins India 776.85 -2.00 -0.26 734.63
Bharat Forge 735.05 -12.70 -1.70 585.08
Havells India 504.95 2.15 0.43 539.04
B H E L 86.90 0.65 0.75 495.86
L&T Technology 1291.80 29.50 2.34 449.00
AIA Engg. 1443.65 4.80 0.33 417.31
A B B 1431.10 -4.00 -0.28 376.25
Suzlon Energy 11.34 0.32 2.90 355.70
Engineers India 163.40 0.80 0.49 325.04
Finolex Cables 704.60 7.20 1.03 315.88
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 4.65 0.81 315.48
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -6.25 -2.60 290.69
Inox Wind 120.65 0.60 0.50 256.31
SKF India 1728.95 -19.10 -1.09 243.89
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.65 -0.96 236.39
Schaeffler India 5292.00 -36.60 -0.69 194.50
ISGEC Heavy 6914.20 53.50 0.78 188.63
