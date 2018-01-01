You are here » Home
Besco Ltd.
BSE: 530447
Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Besco Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Bharat Forge
|735.05
|-1.70
|-3.67
|-5.29
|5.40
|19.76
|42.39
|10.23
|AIA Engg.
|1443.65
|0.33
|1.73
|-0.52
|-7.19
|10.11
|-0.95
|13.72
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.15
|0.81
|3.38
|8.25
|14.15
|23.13
|59.38
|208.18
|Mahindra CIE
|225.55
|-1.74
|-2.59
|4.62
|-5.96
|-6.29
|9.54
|10.21
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|752.55
|0.33
|2.46
|-6.09
|-2.32
|33.95
|84.45
|72.13
|Sterling Tools
|377.65
|-2.18
|-4.22
|-6.63
|-12.61
|41.71
|83.82
|537.06
|M M Forgings
|1028.65
|-5.65
|-5.35
|-5.70
|2.97
|64.64
|112.51
|47.79
|Electrost.Cast.
|27.75
|-3.65
|-7.96
|-17.04
|-16.92
|4.52
|0.36
|27.88
|Nelcast
|83.75
|-1.87
|-4.34
|-4.94
|-11.98
|19.30
|55.81
|144.17
|Jayaswal Neco
|9.40
|-2.99
|-3.98
|-9.88
|5.74
|31.47
|11.11
|-8.02
|Steelcast
|176.45
|1.47
|-1.94
|-9.97
|0.54
|46.92
|202.14
|323.14
|PTC Inds.
|581.90
|-0.25
|1.20
|0.50
|25.14
|31.09
|(-)
|(-)
|Inv.& Prec.Cast.
|425.05
|-0.91
|-6.61
|-9.17
|0.21
|39.41
|106.94
|309.10
|Pradeep Metals
|100.05
|0.55
|-7.75
|4.55
|7.75
|63.21
|64.02
|98.51
|National Fitting
|199.30
|-1.73
|-4.96
|-7.73
|-6.01
|-15.62
|-21.92
|165.73
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|11.69
|-1.69
|-1.84
|5.79
|-46.84
|-87.83
|Simm. Marshall
|111.80
|-1.71
|-8.73
|-1.58
|3.23
|35.84
|22.79
|46.53
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|-7.62
|-22.59
|10.01
|19.67
|(-)
|-58.29
|Uni Abex Alloy
|580.00
|4.88
|-4.12
|11.54
|47.11
|10.48
|75.76
|5.07
|Kalyani Forge
|293.45
|-0.98
|-5.64
|-11.89
|-12.51
|-6.65
|-24.89
|2.96