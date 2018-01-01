JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd

Besco Ltd.

BSE: 530447 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Besco Ltd

Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
G S Auto Intl. 12.79 2.73 18.57 31.27 -1.04 0.00 -
Taparia Tools 55.75 4.99 16.95 108.39 4.21 41.28 1.35
Gontermann Peip 6.76 -2.17 15.03 0.20 -13.19 0.00 -
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49 10.80 -1.37 0.00 -
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74 12.02 -2.35 0.00 -
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55 0.01 -3.58 0.00 -
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12 2.17 0.01 0.00 -
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77 2.28 -1.58 0.00 -
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95 52.66 3.96 0.00 -
Aditya Forge 3.11 0.00 1.34 243.98 -55.44 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Besco: