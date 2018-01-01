You are here » Home » » Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd.
|BSE: 530447
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Besco Ltd
Besco Ltd. (BESCO) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|G S Auto Intl.
|12.79
|2.73
|18.57
|31.27
|-1.04
|0.00
|-
|Taparia Tools
|55.75
|4.99
|16.95
|108.39
|4.21
|41.28
|1.35
|Gontermann Peip
|6.76
|-2.17
|15.03
|0.20
|-13.19
|0.00
|-
|Carnation Inds.
|39.00
|-0.64
|13.49
|10.80
|-1.37
|0.00
|-
|EL Forge
|4.30
|4.88
|8.74
|12.02
|-2.35
|0.00
|-
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|0.01
|-3.58
|0.00
|-
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
|2.17
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
|2.28
|-1.58
|0.00
|-
|Sh.Ganesh Forg.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.95
|52.66
|3.96
|0.00
|-
|Aditya Forge
|3.11
|0.00
|1.34
|243.98
|-55.44
|0.00
|-
