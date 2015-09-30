You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
LIVE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
About Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Best & Crompton Engineering (BCEL) was under Texmaco-Polysindo Group, having its operations in Electrical Contracting and manufacturing of pumps, Casting and other allied electrical items. Its works is situated in Chennai and in Bangalore.
BCEL was founded in 1879 as a partnership concern and converted into a private company in 1911. In May '75, the name of the company was changed to Best & Co ...> More
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2013
|Dec 2012
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.63
|10.83
|-11.08
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.43
|-4.65
|Total Income
|10.04
|11.26
|-10.83
|Total Expenses
|10.74
|12.85
|-16.42
|Operating Profit
|-0.7
|-1.59
|55.97
|Net Profit
|-3.89
|-4.45
|12.58
|Equity Capital
|123.84
|123.84
| -
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.12%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.73%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.44%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.81%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.51%
|18.15%
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.43
|
|3.43
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.43
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.43
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.43
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|90.00
