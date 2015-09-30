Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Best & Crompton Engineering (BCEL) was under Texmaco-Polysindo Group, having its operations in Electrical Contracting and manufacturing of pumps, Casting and other allied electrical items. Its works is situated in Chennai and in Bangalore. BCEL was founded in 1879 as a partnership concern and converted into a private company in 1911. In May '75, the name of the company was changed to Best & Co ...> More