Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE LIVE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
About Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Best & Crompton Engineering (BCEL) was under Texmaco-Polysindo Group, having its operations in Electrical Contracting and manufacturing of pumps, Casting and other allied electrical items. Its works is situated in Chennai and in Bangalore. BCEL was founded in 1879 as a partnership concern and converted into a private company in 1911. In May '75, the name of the company was changed to Best & Co

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   42
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2013 Dec 2012 % Chg
Net Sales 9.63 10.83 -11.08
Other Income 0.41 0.43 -4.65
Total Income 10.04 11.26 -10.83
Total Expenses 10.74 12.85 -16.42
Operating Profit -0.7 -1.59 55.97
Net Profit -3.89 -4.45 12.58
Equity Capital 123.84 123.84 -
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Easun Reyrolle 15.45 -2.83 47.59
RMC Switchgears 71.00 6.77 43.24
RTS Power Corpn. 52.75 -3.12 43.10
Best & Crompton 3.43 -4.99 42.48
Star Delta Trans 138.00 -1.43 41.40
Mehai Technology 74.60 -0.53 39.99
Advance Meter. 22.80 -1.94 36.62
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.88
Banks/FIs 0.29
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 7.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.64
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.12% -1.07%
1 Month NA NA -1.73% -1.04%
3 Month NA NA 1.44% 0.78%
6 Month NA NA 4.81% 4.14%
1 Year NA NA 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year NA NA 16.51% 18.15%

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.43
3.43
Week Low/High 0.00
3.43
Month Low/High 0.00
3.43
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.43
All TIME Low/High 1.00
90.00

