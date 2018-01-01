You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|10.74
|3.55
|22.59
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-12.76
|-33.84
|-13.66
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|11.12
|6.34
|0.37
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.56
|34.69
|-5.75
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-1.08
|7.19
|-19.04
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|9.66
|10.74
|3.55
