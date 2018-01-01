You are here » Home
» » Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.43
|CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42.48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|20-02-2015
|Book Closure
|12-03-2015
|19-03-2015
|A.G.M.
|04-12-2013
|Book Closure
|19-12-2013
|27-12-2013
|A.G.M.
|23-11-2012
|Book Closure
|11-12-2012
|17-12-2012
|A.G.M.
|29-11-2011
|Book Closure
|12-12-2011
|19-12-2011
|A.G.M.
|22-11-2010
|Book Closure
|13-12-2010
|20-12-2010
|A.G.M.
|30-11-2009
|Book Closure
|19-12-2009
|23-12-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Best & Crompton Engineering: