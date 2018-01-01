JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
20-02-2015 Book Closure 12-03-2015 19-03-2015 A.G.M.
04-12-2013 Book Closure 19-12-2013 27-12-2013 A.G.M.
23-11-2012 Book Closure 11-12-2012 17-12-2012 A.G.M.
29-11-2011 Book Closure 12-12-2011 19-12-2011 A.G.M.
22-11-2010 Book Closure 13-12-2010 20-12-2010 A.G.M.
30-11-2009 Book Closure 19-12-2009 23-12-2009 A.G.M.

