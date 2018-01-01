You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the B...
