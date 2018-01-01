You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|161.01
|161.01
|161.01
|Reserves
|-17.08
|-2.38
|1.19
|Total Shareholders Funds
|143.93
|158.63
|162.20
|Secured Loans
|50.72
|48.06
|2.69
|Unsecured Loans
|6.01
|5.97
|57.15
|Total Debt
|56.73
|54.03
|59.84
|Total Liabilities
|200.66
|212.66
|222.04
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|26.71
|26.96
|29.64
|Capital Work in Progress
|14.97
|14.81
|14.73
|Investments
|119.23
|129.31
|119.38
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|9.37
|9.08
|7.00
|Sundry Debtors
|25.26
|30.48
|32.90
|Cash and Bank
|9.66
|10.74
|3.55
|Loans and Advances
|96.15
|82.74
|92.45
|Total Current Assets
|140.44
|133.04
|135.90
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|81.83
|75.03
|61.41
|Provisions
|4.24
|2.20
|3.00
|Net Current Assets
|54.37
|55.81
|71.49
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|200.66
|212.65
|222.04
