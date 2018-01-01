JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2013 2012 2011
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 161.01 161.01 161.01
Reserves -17.08 -2.38 1.19
Total Shareholders Funds 143.93 158.63 162.20
Secured Loans 50.72 48.06 2.69
Unsecured Loans 6.01 5.97 57.15
Total Debt 56.73 54.03 59.84
Total Liabilities 200.66 212.66 222.04
Application of Funds
Gross Block 26.71 26.96 29.64
Capital Work in Progress 14.97 14.81 14.73
Investments 119.23 129.31 119.38
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 9.37 9.08 7.00
Sundry Debtors 25.26 30.48 32.90
Cash and Bank 9.66 10.74 3.55
Loans and Advances 96.15 82.74 92.45
Total Current Assets 140.44 133.04 135.90
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 81.83 75.03 61.41
Provisions 4.24 2.20 3.00
Net Current Assets 54.37 55.81 71.49
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 200.66 212.65 222.04
