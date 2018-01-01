JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
OPEN 3.43
CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Filter:

Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2013 2012 2011
Net Sales 47.55 56.28 78.27
Operating Profit -5.03 4.43 -34.17
Other Income 1.72 3.00 1.38
Interest 9.52 4.85 2.36
Depreciation 1.25 1.30 1.43
Profit Before Tax -15.80 -1.72 -37.96
Tax -1.10 1.85 -1.43
Profit After Tax -14.70 -3.57 -36.53
 
Share Capital 161.01 161.01 161.01
Reserves -17.08 -2.38 1.19
Net Worth 143.93 158.63 162.20
Loans 56.73 54.03 59.84
Gross Block 26.71 26.96 29.64
Investments 119.23 129.31 119.38
Cash 9.66 10.74 3.55
Debtors 25.26 30.48 32.90
Net Working Capital 54.37 55.81 71.49
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -10.58 7.87 -43.66
Net Profit Margin (%) -30.91 -6.34 -46.67
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best & Crompton Engineering: