Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Net Sales
|47.55
|56.28
|78.27
|Operating Profit
|-5.03
|4.43
|-34.17
|Other Income
|1.72
|3.00
|1.38
|Interest
|9.52
|4.85
|2.36
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.30
|1.43
|Profit Before Tax
|-15.80
|-1.72
|-37.96
|Tax
|-1.10
|1.85
|-1.43
|Profit After Tax
|-14.70
|-3.57
|-36.53
|
|Share Capital
|161.01
|161.01
|161.01
|Reserves
|-17.08
|-2.38
|1.19
|Net Worth
|143.93
|158.63
|162.20
|Loans
|56.73
|54.03
|59.84
|Gross Block
|26.71
|26.96
|29.64
|Investments
|119.23
|129.31
|119.38
|Cash
|9.66
|10.74
|3.55
|Debtors
|25.26
|30.48
|32.90
|Net Working Capital
|54.37
|55.81
|71.49
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-10.58
|7.87
|-43.66
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-30.91
|-6.34
|-46.67
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
