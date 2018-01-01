You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2013
|2012
|2011
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|51.14
|60.16
|81.70
|Excise Duty
|3.59
|3.88
|3.43
|Net Sales
|47.55
|56.28
|78.27
|Other Income
|1.72
|3.00
|1.38
|Stock Adjustments
|1.23
|0.84
|-17.36
|Total Income
|50.50
|60.12
|62.29
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|24.55
|28.81
|32.69
|Power & Fuel Cost
|3.70
|2.84
|2.88
|Employee Cost
|18.94
|17.00
|18.95
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.97
|1.33
|5.10
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|5.23
|7.54
|10.47
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|2.16
|-1.84
|26.37
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|55.55
|55.68
|96.46
|Operating Profit
|-5.03
|4.43
|-34.17
|Interest
|9.52
|4.85
|2.36
|Gross Profit
|-14.55
|-0.42
|-36.53
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.30
|1.43
|Profit Before Tax
|-15.80
|-1.72
|-37.96
|Tax
|-1.10
|1.85
|-1.43
|Net Profit
|-14.70
|-3.57
|-36.53
