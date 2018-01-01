JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2013 2012 2011
Income
Sales Turnover 51.14 60.16 81.70
Excise Duty 3.59 3.88 3.43
Net Sales 47.55 56.28 78.27
Other Income 1.72 3.00 1.38
Stock Adjustments 1.23 0.84 -17.36
Total Income 50.50 60.12 62.29
Expenditure
Raw Materials 24.55 28.81 32.69
Power & Fuel Cost 3.70 2.84 2.88
Employee Cost 18.94 17.00 18.95
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.97 1.33 5.10
Selling and Administration Expenses 5.23 7.54 10.47
Miscellaneous Expenses 2.16 -1.84 26.37
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 55.55 55.68 96.46
Operating Profit -5.03 4.43 -34.17
Interest 9.52 4.85 2.36
Gross Profit -14.55 -0.42 -36.53
Depreciation 1.25 1.30 1.43
Profit Before Tax -15.80 -1.72 -37.96
Tax -1.10 1.85 -1.43
Net Profit -14.70 -3.57 -36.53
