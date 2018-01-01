JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2013 Sep-2013 Jun-2013 Mar-2013 Dec-2012
Revenue 9.63 6.48 9.40 10.58 10.83
Other Income 0.41 0.22 0.25 0.71 0.43
Total Income 10.04 6.70 9.65 11.29 11.26
Expenditure 10.74 9.96 10.91 15.77 12.85
Operating Profit -0.70 -3.26 -1.26 -4.48 -1.59
Interest 2.90 2.74 2.69 2.53 2.53
PBDT -3.60 -6.00 -3.95 -7.01 -4.12
Depreciation 0.29 0.32 0.32 0.26 0.33
PBT -3.89 -6.32 -4.27 -7.27 -4.45
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.10 0.00
Net Profit -3.89 -6.32 -4.27 -6.17 -4.45
EPS (Rs) -0.33 -0.51 -0.36 -0.51 -0.36
