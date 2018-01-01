You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Revenue
|9.63
|6.48
|9.40
|10.58
|10.83
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.22
|0.25
|0.71
|0.43
|Total Income
|10.04
|6.70
|9.65
|11.29
|11.26
|Expenditure
|10.74
|9.96
|10.91
|15.77
|12.85
|Operating Profit
|-0.70
|-3.26
|-1.26
|-4.48
|-1.59
|Interest
|2.90
|2.74
|2.69
|2.53
|2.53
|PBDT
|-3.60
|-6.00
|-3.95
|-7.01
|-4.12
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.32
|0.32
|0.26
|0.33
|PBT
|-3.89
|-6.32
|-4.27
|-7.27
|-4.45
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-3.89
|-6.32
|-4.27
|-6.17
|-4.45
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.33
|-0.51
|-0.36
|-0.51
|-0.36
