Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2013 2012 2011
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.33 0.26 0.15
Current Ratio 1.02 1.12 1.25
Asset turnover ratio 1.91 2.13 2.82
Inventory turnover ratio 5.54 7.48 5.17
Debtors turnover ratio 1.83 1.90 2.76
Interest Coverage ratio -0.66 -0.69 -5.32
Operating Margin (%) -9.86 -3.42 -13.62
Net Profit Margin (%) -28.74 -16.49 -14.76
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
