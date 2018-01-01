You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
Filter:
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '13
|Mar '13
|Sep '12
|Mar '12
|Sep '11
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|15.88
|21.41
|26.14
|36.27
|20.01
|Other Income
|0.47
|1.14
|0.58
|2.44
|7.06
|Total Income
|16.35
|22.55
|26.72
|38.71
|27.07
|Total Expenditure
|20.87
|28.62
|25.68
|37.99
|23.36
|Operating Profit
|-4.52
|-6.07
|1.04
|0.72
|3.71
|Interest
|5.43
|5.06
|4.46
|3.77
|1.07
|Gross Profit
|-9.95
|-11.13
|-3.42
|-3.05
|2.64
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.59
|0.66
|0.58
|0.72
|PBT
|-10.59
|-11.72
|-4.08
|-3.63
|1.92
|Tax
|0.00
|-1.10
|0.00
|1.85
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-10.59
|-10.62
|-4.08
|-5.48
|1.92
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.50
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-10.59
|-10.62
|-4.08
|-11.98
|1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.00
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|Share Holding (%)
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|8.03
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.88
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
