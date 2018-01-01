You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Dec '11
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|25.51
|36.97
|32.62
|33.57
|31.90
|Other Income
|0.88
|1.01
|7.47
|2.05
|13.84
|Total Income
|26.39
|37.98
|40.09
|35.62
|45.74
|Total Expenditure
|31.61
|38.53
|39.68
|59.10
|44.11
|Operating Profit
|-5.22
|-0.55
|0.41
|-23.48
|1.63
|Interest
|8.33
|6.99
|1.47
|1.61
|3.15
|Gross Profit
|-13.55
|-7.54
|-1.06
|-25.09
|-1.52
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.99
|1.03
|1.06
|0.79
|PBT
|-14.48
|-8.53
|-2.09
|-26.15
|-2.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-14.48
|-8.53
|-2.09
|-26.15
|-2.31
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.04
|11.13
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-14.48
|-8.53
|-2.09
|-3.11
|-13.44
|Equity Share Capital
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.69
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|4.26
|Share Holding (%)
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|34.40
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|8.03
|8.03
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|64.88
|64.88
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|8.12
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|65.60
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
