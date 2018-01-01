JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '13 Dec '12 Dec '11 Dec '10 Dec '09
Net Sales/Income From Operations 25.51 36.97 32.62 33.57 31.90
Other Income 0.88 1.01 7.47 2.05 13.84
Total Income 26.39 37.98 40.09 35.62 45.74
Total Expenditure 31.61 38.53 39.68 59.10 44.11
Operating Profit -5.22 -0.55 0.41 -23.48 1.63
Interest 8.33 6.99 1.47 1.61 3.15
Gross Profit -13.55 -7.54 -1.06 -25.09 -1.52
Depreciation 0.93 0.99 1.03 1.06 0.79
PBT -14.48 -8.53 -2.09 -26.15 -2.31
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -14.48 -8.53 -2.09 -26.15 -2.31
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -23.04 11.13
Profit After Exceptional Items -14.48 -8.53 -2.09 -3.11 -13.44
Equity Share Capital 123.84 123.84 123.84 123.84 123.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -1.17 -0.69 -0.21 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 4.35 4.35 4.35 4.35 4.26
Share Holding (%) 35.12 35.12 35.12 35.12 34.40
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 8.03 8.03 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 64.88 64.88 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 8.03 8.03 8.03 8.03 8.12
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 64.88 64.88 64.88 64.88 65.60
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
