Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Mar '11
|Mar '10
|Mar '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|47.55
|56.28
|78.26
|63.40
|171.45
|Other Income
|1.72
|9.50
|1.39
|4.39
|39.06
|Total Income
|49.27
|65.78
|79.65
|67.79
|210.51
|Total Expenditure
|54.30
|61.35
|114.11
|59.36
|128.78
|Operating Profit
|-5.03
|4.43
|-34.46
|8.43
|81.73
|Interest
|9.52
|4.84
|2.08
|3.83
|5.80
|Gross Profit
|-14.55
|-0.41
|-36.54
|4.60
|75.93
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.30
|1.42
|1.32
|1.21
|PBT
|-15.80
|-1.71
|-37.96
|3.28
|74.72
|Tax
|-1.10
|1.85
|-1.43
|2.05
|18.78
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-14.70
|-3.56
|-36.53
|1.23
|55.94
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|4.65
|-23.04
|0.00
|23.57
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-14.70
|-8.21
|-13.49
|1.23
|32.37
|Equity Share Capital
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|123.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|40.05
|40.05
|40.05
|40.05
|40.05
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.34
|-3.00
|0.05
|4.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|4.35
|4.35
|4.35
|4.27
|4.26
|Share Holding (%)
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|34.49
|34.40
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|8.03
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|64.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|8.11
|8.12
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|65.51
|65.60
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Best & Crompton Engineering: