Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 28 Industrial Estate (North)
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-45514609
Phone1 - 91-44-45514600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investorsgrievance@bestcrompton.com
Corporate Office 15 Kasturi Rangan Road
Alwarpet
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-044-45066450
Phone1 - 91-044-45066410/45040450
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 28A Industrial Estate (North
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant M M Industrial Estate
Yediyur
Bangalore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 28C Industrial Estate North
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 28 Industrial Estate North
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office P3 Suharwady Avenue
2nd Floor
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office A-15 3rd Floor
Common Wealth Society
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office 12 F Vandhana Building
No 1 Tolstoy Marg
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office G-4 Advent 12 / A
Genl. Jagannath Bhosle Marg
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office S-6 Green Park I Floor
Uphar Complex Market
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office 46/B Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road
5th Floor PS
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office 104 Trade Corner
Andheri Kurla Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office 205 Skyline House 2nd Floor
Nehru Place
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office 12G, Everest Building
46C Chowringee Road
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office Building No 4 Flat No 8
Sona Udyog Ist Floor
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Regional Office 202 Kushal-Point TPS II
4th Road Behing Uday Cinema
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

