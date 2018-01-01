You are here » Home » » Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
28 Industrial Estate (North)
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-45514609
Phone1 - 91-44-45514600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investorsgrievance@bestcrompton.com
|Corporate Office
|
15 Kasturi Rangan Road
Alwarpet
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-044-45066450
Phone1 - 91-044-45066410/45040450
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
28A Industrial Estate (North
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
M M Industrial Estate
Yediyur
Bangalore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
28C Industrial Estate North
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
28 Industrial Estate North
Ambattur
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
P3 Suharwady Avenue
2nd Floor
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
A-15 3rd Floor
Common Wealth Society
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
12 F Vandhana Building
No 1 Tolstoy Marg
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
G-4 Advent 12 / A
Genl. Jagannath Bhosle Marg
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
S-6 Green Park I Floor
Uphar Complex Market
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
46/B Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road
5th Floor PS
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
104 Trade Corner
Andheri Kurla Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
205 Skyline House 2nd Floor
Nehru Place
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
12G, Everest Building
46C Chowringee Road
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
Building No 4 Flat No 8
Sona Udyog Ist Floor
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
202 Kushal-Point TPS II
4th Road Behing Uday Cinema
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
