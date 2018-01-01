JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2015 Sep 2015 Jun 2015 Mar 2015 Dec 2014
Promoter & Group
Foreign 64.88 64.88 64.88 64.88 64.88
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Promoters 64.88 64.88 64.88 64.88 64.88
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.29 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Non-Institution 34.81 34.81 34.81 34.81 34.81
Indian Public 7.17 7.17 7.15 7.11 7.10
Others 27.64 27.64 27.66 27.70 27.71
Total Non Promoter 35.12 35.12 35.12 35.12 35.12
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

