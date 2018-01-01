You are here » Home
» » Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.43
|CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42.48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2015
|Sep 2015
|Jun 2015
|Mar 2015
|Dec 2014
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Promoters
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|64.88
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.29
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Non-Institution
|34.81
|34.81
|34.81
|34.81
|34.81
|Indian Public
|7.17
|7.17
|7.15
|7.11
|7.10
|Others
|27.64
|27.64
|27.66
|27.70
|27.71
|Total Non Promoter
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|35.12
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Best & Crompton Engineering: