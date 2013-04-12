Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Announcements
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Appointment of Woman Director
29/04/2016 | bse
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern for September 30 2015
21/10/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern For June 30 2015
19/07/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Resignation of Company Secretary
15/07/2015 | bse
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern For March 31 2015
22/04/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Clause 35A)
24/03/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Combined Report of e-voting process and polling process of AGM
20/03/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Fixes Book Closure for A G M
20/02/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern For December 31 2014
16/01/2015 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Adjournment of Board Meeting
16/08/2014 | bse
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern For June 30, 2014
11/07/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern For March 31, 2014
22/04/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Intimation of Approval for Extension of Time for holding A G M
24/03/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Updates on Financial Results for Mar 31, 2013
24/12/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
04/12/2013 | bse
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Sept 30, 2013
19/11/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for June 30, 2013
19/11/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Financial Results for March 31, 2013
19/11/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Approval for Extension of Time for holding A G M
19/09/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd Resignation of Director & Company Secretary
12/04/2013 | bse
