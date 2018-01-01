You are here » Home » » Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov
|Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42.48
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|High Energy Bat.
|445.00
|0.27
|79.65
|17.92
|1.57
|25.17
|17.68
|Rexnord Electr.
|65.50
|-3.68
|73.10
|13.09
|0.86
|2.93
|22.35
|Surana Solar
|13.70
|-2.14
|67.40
|9.49
|0.11
|0.20
|68.50
|Amba Enterprises
|49.45
|-4.81
|62.60
|20.84
|0.39
|1.00
|49.45
|BS
|1.20
|0.00
|53.00
|1266.19
|19.04
|0.00
|-
|Kaycee Inds.
|7668.60
|4.91
|48.31
|5.70
|0.29
|164.65
|46.58
|Easun Reyrolle
|15.50
|-2.52
|47.74
|21.14
|-13.83
|0.00
|-
|Matra Kaushal
|2.36
|0.00
|47.60
|0.12
|-0.03
|0.00
|-
|RTS Power Corpn.
|54.80
|0.64
|44.77
|45.04
|1.02
|4.95
|11.07
|RMC Switchgears
|71.00
|6.77
|43.24
|24.77
|0.59
|2.51
|28.29
|Best & Crompton
|3.43
|-4.99
|42.48
|9.63
|-3.89
|0.00
|-
|Star Delta Trans
|138.00
|-1.43
|41.40
|8.74
|-0.37
|8.42
|16.39
|Advance Meter.
|22.90
|-1.51
|36.78
|8.55
|-3.75
|0.00
|-
|Alfa Transformer
|30.35
|4.66
|22.46
|11.55
|-0.65
|0.00
|-
|Neueon Towers
|3.70
|3.93
|20.92
|426.07
|0.70
|0.00
|-
|Switching Tech.
|76.70
|-4.96
|18.79
|4.10
|0.11
|0.00
|-
|W S Inds.
|6.00
|0.00
|12.68
|51.90
|2.05
|20.08
|0.30
|JSL Inds.
|100.05
|-3.80
|11.71
|11.31
|-0.13
|1.45
|69.00
|Tarapur Trans
|5.88
|5.00
|11.47
|3.37
|-1.03
|0.00
|-
|Marsons
|4.24
|-4.07
|10.60
|0.93
|-0.95
|0.00
|-
