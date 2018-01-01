JUST IN
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 500046 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BECREL ISIN Code: INE287A01015
BSE 10:30 | 22 Jun Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 28 Nov Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
OPEN 3.43
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 8800
52-Week high 3.43
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.43
Sell Qty 13700.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
22-06-2015 3.43 3.43 3.43 3.43 8800 4
15-06-2015 3.95 3.95 3.61 3.61 4091 8
18-05-2015 4.00 4.00 3.80 3.80 5600 6
11-05-2015 4.00 4.00 3.90 3.98 3300 5
27-04-2015 4.00 4.15 4.00 4.00 4001 18
20-04-2015 3.97 3.97 3.97 3.97 2000 2
13-04-2015 3.79 3.79 3.61 3.79 2100 12
06-04-2015 3.95 3.95 3.61 3.61 1792 12
30-03-2015 3.77 3.77 3.77 3.77 201 12
23-03-2015 3.96 3.96 3.96 3.96 8550 2
16-03-2015 4.15 4.15 4.10 4.14 1065 12
09-03-2015 4.14 4.14 3.76 3.99 14408 41
02-03-2015 3.90 3.95 3.77 3.95 29838 41
23-02-2015 3.80 4.00 3.77 3.77 1500 13
16-02-2015 3.95 3.95 3.95 3.95 10000 2
02-02-2015 3.99 3.99 3.80 3.80 304 4
27-01-2015 3.61 3.99 3.61 3.99 1794 9
19-01-2015 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 162 7
12-01-2015 3.99 3.99 3.64 3.99 1001 8
05-01-2015 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 110 7
