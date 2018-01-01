You are here » Home
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 500046
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BECREL
|ISIN Code: INE287A01015
|
BSE
10:30 | 22 Jun
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 28 Nov
|
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd
|OPEN
|3.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|8800
|52-Week high
|3.43
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.43
|Sell Qty
|13700.00
|OPEN
|3.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|3.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Best & Crompton Engineering Ltd. (BECREL) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|22-06-2015
|3.43
|3.43
|3.43
|3.43
|8800
|4
|15-06-2015
|3.95
|3.95
|3.61
|3.61
|4091
|8
|18-05-2015
|4.00
|4.00
|3.80
|3.80
|5600
|6
|11-05-2015
|4.00
|4.00
|3.90
|3.98
|3300
|5
|27-04-2015
|4.00
|4.15
|4.00
|4.00
|4001
|18
|20-04-2015
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|3.97
|2000
|2
|13-04-2015
|3.79
|3.79
|3.61
|3.79
|2100
|12
|06-04-2015
|3.95
|3.95
|3.61
|3.61
|1792
|12
|30-03-2015
|3.77
|3.77
|3.77
|3.77
|201
|12
|23-03-2015
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|8550
|2
|16-03-2015
|4.15
|4.15
|4.10
|4.14
|1065
|12
|09-03-2015
|4.14
|4.14
|3.76
|3.99
|14408
|41
|02-03-2015
|3.90
|3.95
|3.77
|3.95
|29838
|41
|23-02-2015
|3.80
|4.00
|3.77
|3.77
|1500
|13
|16-02-2015
|3.95
|3.95
|3.95
|3.95
|10000
|2
|02-02-2015
|3.99
|3.99
|3.80
|3.80
|304
|4
|27-01-2015
|3.61
|3.99
|3.61
|3.99
|1794
|9
|19-01-2015
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|162
|7
|12-01-2015
|3.99
|3.99
|3.64
|3.99
|1001
|8
|05-01-2015
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|110
|7
Quick Links for Best & Crompton Engineering:
