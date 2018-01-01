JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE LIVE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00

About Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company operates in the hospitality industry in India. The company operates the Usha Ascot, a resort facility located at the Matheran hill station, Maharashtra. Its resort facilities include soul club, discotheque, indoor-outdoor recreation, and other features. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   118
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 997.14
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 36.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.43 1.23 16.26
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 1.43 1.28 11.72
Total Expenses 0.93 0.93 0
Operating Profit 0.5 0.35 42.86
Net Profit 0.26 0.08 225
Equity Capital 1.69 1.69 -
> More on Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Financials Results

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76
Graviss Hospital 18.30 4.87 129.02
Best Eastern Hot 69.80 -0.29 117.96
TGB Banquets 35.00 -4.89 102.52
CHL 16.15 -4.72 88.50
Savera Industrie 71.60 -1.98 85.42
> More on Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Peer Group

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.50
> More on Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.18% NA 0.27% -0.81%
1 Month NA NA -1.35% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.83% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 5.22% 4.42%
1 Year -4.97% NA 16.89% 16.21%
3 Year 180.32% NA 16.96% 18.47%

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.80
69.80
Week Low/High 66.45
70.00
Month Low/High 65.00
70.00
YEAR Low/High 45.60
81.00
All TIME Low/High 0.34
81.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: