You are here » Home
» Company
» Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
LIVE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|69.80
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company operates in the hospitality industry in India. The company operates the Usha Ascot, a resort facility located at the Matheran hill station, Maharashtra. Its resort facilities include soul club, discotheque, indoor-outdoor recreation, and other features. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Best Eastern Hotels Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.43
|1.23
|16.26
|Other Income
|
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|1.43
|1.28
|11.72
|Total Expenses
|0.93
|0.93
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.5
|0.35
|42.86
|Net Profit
|0.26
|0.08
|225
|Equity Capital
|1.69
|1.69
| -
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.18%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.83%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.22%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-4.97%
|NA
|16.89%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|180.32%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.47%
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.80
|
|69.80
|Week Low/High
|66.45
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|65.00
|
|70.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.60
|
|81.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.34
|
|81.00
Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: