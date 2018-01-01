JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
Filter:

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.16 0.22 0.10
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.13 2.05 1.25
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.04 -0.87 -1.63
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.07 -1.23 0.50
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.02 -0.06 0.12
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.19 0.16 0.22
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: