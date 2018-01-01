JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
16-08-2017 Book Closure 04-09-2017 12-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
17-08-2016 Book Closure 14-09-2016 20-09-2016 A.G.M.
18-08-2015 Book Closure 18-09-2015 23-09-2015 A.G.M. & Rs.0.1000 per share(10%)Dividend
06-08-2014 Book Closure 19-08-2014 21-08-2014 Rs.0.1000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
07-11-2013 Book Closure 18-11-2013 Stock Split from Rs.2/- to Re.l/-
22-07-2013 Book Closure 20-08-2013 22-08-2013 A.G.M.
12-03-2013 Book Closure 21-03-2013 Rs.0.3000 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
17-08-2012 Book Closure 21-09-2012 25-09-2012 A.G.M.
13-03-2012 Book Closure 19-03-2012 Rs.0.30 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
06-03-2012 Book Closure 19-03-2012 Interim Dividend
26-09-2011 Book Closure 21-10-2011 Stock Split from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-
10-08-2011 Book Closure 16-09-2011 20-09-2011 A.G.M.
14-03-2011 Book Closure 18-03-2011 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
04-03-2011 Book Closure 18-03-2011 Interim Dividend
10-08-2010 Book Closure 17-09-2010 21-09-2010 A.G.M.
12-03-2010 Book Closure 18-03-2010 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
04-03-2010 Book Closure 18-03-2010 Interim Dividend
04-08-2009 Book Closure 08-09-2009 10-09-2009 A.G.M.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: