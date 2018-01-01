You are here » Home
» » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|69.80
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|16-08-2017
|Book Closure
|04-09-2017
|12-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|17-08-2016
|Book Closure
|14-09-2016
|20-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|18-08-2015
|Book Closure
|18-09-2015
|23-09-2015
|A.G.M. & Rs.0.1000 per share(10%)Dividend
|06-08-2014
|Book Closure
|19-08-2014
|21-08-2014
|Rs.0.1000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|07-11-2013
|Book Closure
|18-11-2013
|
|Stock Split from Rs.2/- to Re.l/-
|22-07-2013
|Book Closure
|20-08-2013
|22-08-2013
|A.G.M.
|12-03-2013
|Book Closure
|21-03-2013
|
|Rs.0.3000 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
|17-08-2012
|Book Closure
|21-09-2012
|25-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|13-03-2012
|Book Closure
|19-03-2012
|
|Rs.0.30 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
|06-03-2012
|Book Closure
|19-03-2012
|
|Interim Dividend
|26-09-2011
|Book Closure
|21-10-2011
|
|Stock Split from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-
|10-08-2011
|Book Closure
|16-09-2011
|20-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|14-03-2011
|Book Closure
|18-03-2011
|
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
|04-03-2011
|Book Closure
|18-03-2011
|
|Interim Dividend
|10-08-2010
|Book Closure
|17-09-2010
|21-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|12-03-2010
|Book Closure
|18-03-2010
|
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
|04-03-2010
|Book Closure
|18-03-2010
|
|Interim Dividend
|04-08-2009
|Book Closure
|08-09-2009
|10-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: