Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
69.80
-0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN
69.80
HIGH
69.80
LOW
69.80
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|69.80
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|2.89
|2.89
|2.89
|Reserves
|1.68
|1.53
|1.28
|Total Shareholders Funds
|4.57
|4.42
|4.17
|Secured Loans
|0.39
|1.20
|0.55
|Unsecured Loans
|2.16
|1.91
|2.38
|Total Debt
|2.55
|3.11
|2.93
|Total Liabilities
|7.12
|7.53
|7.10
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|15.40
|15.50
|14.86
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.12
|0.10
|0.14
|Sundry Debtors
|0.13
|0.04
|0.08
|Cash and Bank
|0.19
|0.16
|0.22
|Loans and Advances
|0.47
|0.48
|0.48
|Total Current Assets
|0.91
|0.78
|0.92
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1.45
|1.55
|1.54
|Provisions
|0.12
|0.13
|0.55
|Net Current Assets
|-0.66
|-0.90
|-1.17
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|7.12
|7.53
|7.10
