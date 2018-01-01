JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
Filter:

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 4.77 5.09 4.85
Operating Profit 1.25 1.42 1.35
Other Income 0.16 0.06 0.03
Interest 0.31 0.32 0.23
Depreciation 0.71 0.72 0.62
Profit Before Tax 0.23 0.38 0.50
Tax 0.08 0.12 0.12
Profit After Tax 0.15 0.26 0.38
 
Share Capital 2.89 2.89 2.89
Reserves 1.68 1.53 1.28
Net Worth 4.57 4.42 4.17
Loans 2.55 3.11 2.93
Gross Block 15.40 15.50 14.86
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.19 0.16 0.22
Debtors 0.13 0.04 0.08
Net Working Capital -0.66 -0.90 -1.17
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 26.21 27.90 27.84
Net Profit Margin (%) 3.14 5.11 7.84
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.09 0.15 0.10
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 10.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.17
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: