Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Filter:
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|4.77
|5.09
|4.85
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|1.42
|1.35
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|0.03
|Interest
|0.31
|0.32
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.72
|0.62
|Profit Before Tax
|0.23
|0.38
|0.50
|Tax
|0.08
|0.12
|0.12
|Profit After Tax
|0.15
|0.26
|0.38
|
|Share Capital
|2.89
|2.89
|2.89
|Reserves
|1.68
|1.53
|1.28
|Net Worth
|4.57
|4.42
|4.17
|Loans
|2.55
|3.11
|2.93
|Gross Block
|15.40
|15.50
|14.86
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.19
|0.16
|0.22
|Debtors
|0.13
|0.04
|0.08
|Net Working Capital
|-0.66
|-0.90
|-1.17
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|26.21
|27.90
|27.84
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|3.14
|5.11
|7.84
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.09
|0.15
|0.10
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
