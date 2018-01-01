You are here » Home
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
69.80
-0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN
69.80
HIGH
69.80
LOW
69.80
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4.77
|5.09
|4.85
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|4.77
|5.09
|4.85
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|0.03
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|4.93
|5.15
|4.88
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.65
|0.68
|0.73
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.62
|0.64
|0.50
|Employee Cost
|0.93
|0.96
|0.87
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.26
|0.31
|0.33
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.23
|1.15
|1.10
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3.69
|3.74
|3.53
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|1.42
|1.35
|Interest
|0.31
|0.32
|0.23
|Gross Profit
|0.94
|1.10
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.72
|0.62
|Profit Before Tax
|0.23
|0.38
|0.50
|Tax
|0.08
|0.12
|0.12
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.26
|0.38
