JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
Filter:

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 4.77 5.09 4.85
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 4.77 5.09 4.85
Other Income 0.16 0.06 0.03
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 4.93 5.15 4.88
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.65 0.68 0.73
Power & Fuel Cost 0.62 0.64 0.50
Employee Cost 0.93 0.96 0.87
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.26 0.31 0.33
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.23 1.15 1.10
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3.69 3.74 3.53
Operating Profit 1.25 1.42 1.35
Interest 0.31 0.32 0.23
Gross Profit 0.94 1.10 1.12
Depreciation 0.71 0.72 0.62
Profit Before Tax 0.23 0.38 0.50
Tax 0.08 0.12 0.12
Net Profit 0.15 0.26 0.38
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: