You are here » Home
» » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|69.80
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.63
|0.70
|0.57
|Current Ratio
|0.34
|0.30
|0.31
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.31
|0.34
|0.34
|Inventory turnover ratio
|43.36
|42.42
|37.31
|Debtors turnover ratio
|56.12
|84.83
|60.63
|Interest Coverage ratio
|1.74
|2.19
|3.17
|Operating Margin (%)
|26.00
|27.70
|28.04
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|3.14
|5.11
|7.84
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|7.37
|9.57
|10.99
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|4.55
|8.40
|7.92
Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: