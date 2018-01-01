JUST IN
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 2.14 2.44 2.33 2.66 2.43
Other Income 0.03 0.16 0.00 0.06 0.00
Total Income 2.17 2.61 2.33 2.72 2.43
Total Expenditure 1.84 1.90 1.79 1.95 1.80
Operating Profit 0.32 0.70 0.54 0.78 0.64
Interest 0.13 0.15 0.16 0.13 0.18
Gross Profit 0.20 0.56 0.38 0.64 0.45
Depreciation 0.36 0.40 0.31 0.41 0.31
PBT -0.16 0.16 0.07 0.24 0.14
Tax 0.00 0.06 0.02 0.07 0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.16 0.10 0.05 0.17 0.09
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.16 0.10 0.05 0.17 0.09
Equity Share Capital 1.69 1.69 1.69 1.69 1.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 1.58 0.00 1.37
EPS
Basic EPS -0.09 0.06 0.03 0.10 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.42 0.42 0.42
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.26 1.26 1.26
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
