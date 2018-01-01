You are here » Home
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|69.80
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3.57
|3.56
|3.81
|3.72
|3.30
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|3.60
|3.61
|3.81
|3.72
|3.30
|Total Expenditure
|2.78
|2.71
|2.78
|2.75
|2.58
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|0.89
|1.04
|0.98
|0.72
|Interest
|0.19
|0.24
|0.25
|0.16
|0.15
|Gross Profit
|0.63
|0.65
|0.79
|0.81
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.46
|0.43
|0.41
|0.37
|PBT
|0.15
|0.19
|0.35
|0.40
|0.21
|Tax
|0.05
|0.06
|0.11
|0.13
|0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.10
|0.13
|0.24
|0.27
|0.14
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.10
|0.13
|0.24
|0.27
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.08
|0.15
|0.16
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
