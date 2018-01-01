You are here » Home
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
Filter:
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|4.77
|5.09
|4.85
|4.77
|4.57
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|Total Income
|4.93
|5.16
|4.88
|4.79
|4.61
|Total Expenditure
|3.69
|3.74
|3.53
|3.49
|3.29
|Operating Profit
|1.24
|1.41
|1.36
|1.30
|1.32
|Interest
|0.31
|0.32
|0.23
|0.19
|0.14
|Gross Profit
|0.93
|1.09
|1.13
|1.11
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.72
|0.62
|0.49
|0.45
|PBT
|0.23
|0.38
|0.50
|0.62
|0.73
|Tax
|0.08
|0.12
|0.12
|0.23
|0.20
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.15
|0.26
|0.38
|0.39
|0.53
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.15
|0.26
|0.38
|0.39
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.68
|1.53
|1.28
|1.40
|1.37
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.15
|0.12
|0.13
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.09
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|10.40
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|1.26
|1.26
|1.26
|0.75
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|89.60
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: