Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
69.80

69.80

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Company Information

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company operates in the hospitality industry in India. The company operates the Usha Ascot, a resort facility located at the Matheran hill station, Maharashtra. Its resort facilities include soul club, discotheque, indoor-outdoor recreation, and other features. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Chairman & Managing Director : Vinaychand Kothari
Joint Managing Director : Dilip V Kothari
Independent Director : Ramnik K Baxi
Independent Director : Mangal S Chheda
Independent Director : Manohar R Tambat
Independent Director : Mehernoz C Dangore
Director : Neelam D Kothari
AUDITOR : Amar Bafna & Associates
IND NAME : Hotels
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
401 Chartered House, 293/299 DrCH St Nr Marine Line,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400002
Ph : 91-22-22078292
WEBSITE : http://www.ushaascot.com
E-mail : booking@ushaascot.com

