You are here » Home
» » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
|OPEN
|69.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|69.80
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|81.00
|52-Week low
|45.60
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|997.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117.96
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Company Information
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company operates in the hospitality industry in India. The company operates the Usha Ascot, a resort facility located at the Matheran hill station, Maharashtra. Its resort facilities include soul club, discotheque, indoor-outdoor recreation, and other features. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Vinaychand Kothari
|Joint Managing Director :
|Dilip V Kothari
|Independent Director :
|Ramnik K Baxi
|Independent Director :
|Mangal S Chheda
|Independent Director :
|Manohar R Tambat
|Independent Director :
|Mehernoz C Dangore
|Director :
|Neelam D Kothari
|AUDITOR :
|Amar Bafna & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Hotels
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|401 Chartered House, 293/299 DrCH St Nr Marine Line,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400002
|Ph : 91-22-22078292
|WEBSITE : http://www.ushaascot.com
|E-mail : booking@ushaascot.com
Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: