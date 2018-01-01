JUST IN
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 508664
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XT
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

