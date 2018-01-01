JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Best Eastern Hotels Ltd

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
OPEN

69.80

 HIGH

69.80

 LOW

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00
OPEN 69.80
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 3000
52-Week high 81.00
52-Week low 45.60
P/E 997.14
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 69.90
Sell Qty 15.00

Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 401 Chartered House
293/299 DrCH St Nr Marine Line
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-22061324
Phone1 - 91-22-22078292
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - booking@ushaascot.com
Factory/plant Hotel Site Usha Ascot
M G Road Matheran
Raigad - India
FAX - 91-2148-230213
Phone1 - 91-2148-230360
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Sales 401 Chartered House
293/299 Dr C H Street
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-22061324
Phone1 - 91-022-22078292/22078191
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - booking@ushaascot.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Best Eastern Hotels: