Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 508664 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE553F01035
BSE 09:24 | 12 Mar 69.80 -0.20
(-0.29%)
69.80

69.80

69.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 24.98 24.98 24.98 24.98 24.98
Indian Public 23.48 23.66 23.23 23.28 23.99
Others 1.50 1.32 1.75 1.70 0.99
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

