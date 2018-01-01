You are here » Home
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 508664
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE553F01035
|
BSE
09:24 | 12 Mar
|
69.80
|
-0.20
(-0.29%)
|
OPEN
69.80
|
HIGH
69.80
|
LOW
69.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Best Eastern Hotels Ltd. (BESTEASTERNHOT) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Total Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|24.98
|24.98
|24.98
|24.98
|24.98
|Indian Public
|23.48
|23.66
|23.23
|23.28
|23.99
|Others
|1.50
|1.32
|1.75
|1.70
|0.99
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
